David Jon PhillipsAugust 10, 1963- April 13, 2020Our beloved brother, David Jon Phillips died in San Francisco on April 13, 2020. The youngest of eight children he was born on August 10, 1963 to Ted and Perry Lou Phillips in Big Spring, Texas where he graduated high school. David received degrees in music studies at Dominican University (California). He was an operatic tenor and performed at many San Francisco Bay Area venues. He was a delight to know. His siblings Doyle, Wes, Tom, Lila, Nathan, and Debbie will miss him deeply. A sister Luan died many years ago. He died of cancer, discovered to late for treatment.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
