|
|
David Mark RitsonDavid Mark Ritson passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by loving family members, on October 25, 2019. David passed a few weeks before his 95th birthday. David was a member of the Stanford Campus community for 56 years, where he raised five children with the help of his beloved wife, Edda.
David was born on November 10, 1924 in London, England. He studied classical languages at Merchant Taylor's Boarding School and then chemistry at Oxford. He received a PhD in Physics with work at Oxford and Bristol University. This early collaboration of universities was one of the starting places for modern particle physics. He became a professor at Rochester University (USA), where he met his wife Edda on a blind date in New York. They married. David and Edda moved to Massachusetts where David taught at MIT. In 1961, David accepted a position at Stanford University in the Physics department teaching and continued state of the art particle breaking work in high-energy physics. David worked both as a senior educator for Stanford and as a researcher at the Stanford Linear Accelerator, (SLAC), and at the other major particle accelerator centers. David's brilliant mind guided many physics student to careers and contributed to the discovery of sub-atomic particles and the most fundamental interactions of sub-atomic-particles.
David and Edda enjoyed the opportunities to live and travel widely. He took his family on two sabbaticals to Italy and England, providing them with wonderful educational and enjoyment opportunities.
David and Edda loved art, music, finding scenic spots and pleasant restaurants to enjoy.
After retiring from physics, David used his analytical skills to help make sense of global warming data and wrote multiple articles on the subject.
David was a very loving father for his children, a very devoted husband, and an inspiration to all that knew him.
David is survived by his daughter Francesca, sons Peter, Matt, Vincent, and Marc, seven grand children, and one great grandson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Filoli, Bay Area Open Spaces, or the Avenidas Senior Center.
A memorial service will be held on Dec. 28, 2019 at 3 PM at David's home, 756 Santa Ynez, Stanford. All are welcome to attend and recount remembrances of David.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019