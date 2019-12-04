|
|
David Winthrop Russell
June 1925 - December 2019David Winthrop Russell, 94, born in New York City, died peacefully at home in San Mateo surrounded by his beloved family, having been an inspiration to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hauck Russell, his sister, Florence Otis Russell, his son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Russell and Mette Navntoft Russell, his daughter and son-in-law, Katherine Russell Pani and Claudio Pani Barragán, and his grandchildren, Sandro Pani, Jennifer Russell, Alan Pani, and Jonathan Russell. There will be a celebration of his life at a future date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019