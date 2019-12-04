Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Russell Obituary
David Winthrop Russell

June 1925 - December 2019

David Winthrop Russell, 94, born in New York City, died peacefully at home in San Mateo surrounded by his beloved family, having been an inspiration to all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hauck Russell, his sister, Florence Otis Russell, his son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Russell and Mette Navntoft Russell, his daughter and son-in-law, Katherine Russell Pani and Claudio Pani Barragán, and his grandchildren, Sandro Pani, Jennifer Russell, Alan Pani, and Jonathan Russell. There will be a celebration of his life at a future date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -