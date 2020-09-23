David Sellai

David Thomas Sellai
July 10, 1964 - September 17, 2020
David T. Sellai passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on September 17, 2020 at the age of 56.
David was born in San Francisco, California on July 10, 1964 to John and Margaret Sellai. He attended Star of the Sea Grammar School, Archbishop Riordan High School, George Washington High School, Lane Community College, and Portland State University. In his youth, he was an outstanding athlete who excelled at any sport he played. David's coaches and teammates often marveled at his natural athleticism and incredible speed. As a teenager, he discovered music and over the years became an extremely versatile musician and excellent guitarist. His fellow musicians often commented on how they were inspired by his talent and humility. David spent over 30 years working alongside his parents at their flower shop delivering countless bouquets and floral arrangements throughout the Bay Area.
David was preceded in death by his father, John Sellai, and is survived by his mother, Margaret Sellai, siblings J. Brent Sellai (Stephanie), Christine Sellai (Joe Kaniewski), Mark Sellai, and Michael Sellai (Elyse); along with 11 nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Dave.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Sellai Family will be holding a private family memorial service. Donations may be made in David's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of San Francisco https://www.namisf.org