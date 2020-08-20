David C. Siffring, MD
March 14, 1968 - August 15, 2020
David Carl Siffring, 52, passed away unexpectedly at home in the early hours of August 15, 2020.
He was born and raised in Rochester Hills, MI, the youngest child of Loren and Rea Siffring. David graduated from Albion College, earned his M.D. from the Hahnemann University School of Medicine, and was a resident fellow in Neuroradiology and Nuclear Medicine at the University of Southern California. He served as a diagnostic radiologist at Sutter Medical Center, Good Samaritan Health Center, and El Portal Imaging.
David was devoted to his large and loving family. He treasured his friends, made them easily, and constantly saw the best in those he knew. His warmth, wit and infectious sense of humor brought joy to every encounter. He was truly a bright light who was quick to laugh, always up for fun, and held a relentless affection for everyone in his life. His upbeat nature inspired us to be our best selves and he will be terribly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rea. He is survived by his husband Jesús Mora, who cherishes the memory of their 19 years together. He is further survived by his father, Dr. Loren Siffring, of Rochester Hills, MI, his brother Cory (Laurel), sisters Jenny Fitzpatrick (Jim), Chris Krogh (John) and Wendy Struzel, as well as his many nieces and nephews and a host of faithful and heartbroken friends.
A celebration of David's life will be announced by the family at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Strut https://www.sfaf.org/programs/magnet/
