David Henry Stewart
July 14, 1934 - March 24, 2020David was born in San Francisco and passed away in Nanaimo, B.C. He was much loved by his children (Katriana, Samara, Shepherd, Tobiah, and Sarah) and his partner of many years, Emily Benner, and their respective families. He was a proud Grandpops to eleven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his father, Murton Stewart, his mother Elizabeth, and his sister Elizabeth Moller. He is survived by his brother Murton Stewart of Big Pine, California.
David was an eclectic world traveler and spirited adventurer of boundless energy. As an anthropologist, people and their way of life were his passion. His diverse works included studies of Arab pastoralists in the Algerian Sahara Desert, Ungava Bay Inuit, and pilgrims of the Shugendo Sect in Japan. He walked many miles through Nepal studying and photographing Nepalese Shaman. Most influential was his lifelong study of Greek Monasticism. Although nomadic, he found his spiritual home on Mt. Athos and was baptized 'Theophilos' at Philotheou Monastery in 1987.
David's early life was spent in Berkeley. His childhood was enriched by the camaraderie and lively adventures he shared with fellow Boy Scout members (Hup Troop, Troop 23!). The youthful joy of those times lives on through the spirited campfire songs they sang. Early days spent in the Sierra Nevada, and at the family cabin on Silver Lake, had formative influence on his life. David graduated with an MA in anthropology from UC Berkeley.
After marrying (Helen Stiles), he emigrated to Canada in 1965. They began an adventurous life on a sheep farm in the small community of McBride. David taught French at the local high school. He then became a Professor of Anthropology at the University of Calgary. Despite the winter climate, he was known for wearing shorts year-round. After the family relocated to Victoria, he lived in a Teepee, commuting when he was able. In 1992, he returned to Berkeley and the Carson Valley.
He was a talented photographer and sportsman – he loved riding his bikes, cross-country skiing, and the lure of early morning fishing. From early childhood, the mountains were a place of both inspiration and comfort. He climbed some of the world's highest peaks and no doubt will be looking down on us all – playing some tunes on his harmonica.
David will be remembered for his warm curiosity and innate ability to connect with people.
Despite the challenges at the end of his life, he acted with humility and grace. He expressed much gratitude for the support he received along his journey. We extend a heartfelt thank you to the dedicated staff at Berwick on the Lake (Brio Care) in Nanaimo B.C. Thanks to your loving care, David never lost his wit, his sense of humour, or the twinkle in his eye.
Christos anesti! Alithos anesti! We love you Pops.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020