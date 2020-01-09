|
|
David Van Hoesen
May 12, 1931 - Dec. 23, 2019Dave Van Hoesen passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019. He will be remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit, dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by Kay, his loving wife of 64 years; his four children, Katrina (Blair) Presti, Derek (Shelley) Van Hoesen, Karen Beth Van Hoesen, Ted (Kim) Van Hoesen, and his 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his two sisters, Mary Jo Hossfeld and Karen (Dick) Olson, as well as many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceding Dave were his parents Mynderse and Josephine Van Hoesen, brother-in-law George Hossfeld, and close cousins Beth Van Hoesen (Mark Adams) and David (Pat) Wiltsie.
Dave was born on May 12, 1931 in Boise Idaho and spent the majority of his life in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dave attended Amherst College where he was a proud brother of the DKE fraternity and a competitive diver on the swim team. He met his wife-to-be, Kay Gaskins, a student at Mount Holyoke College, on a student ship en-route to Europe the summer before his senior year. They married shortly after he graduated in 1955.
Dave graduated from Stanford Law School in 1958 and subsequently joined the San Francisco law firm of Thelen, Marrin, Johnson & Bridges. He went on to become a partner in several small law firms, where he specialized in construction litigation for the remainder of his career. Dave was a longtime member of the Commonwealth Club, presiding as quarterly chairman in 1978. He served as a class agent and president of the Amherst Association of Northern California for several years, and as an affiliate member of the Associated General Contractors of California.
A lawyer by trade, Dave was a builder at heart. He loved to build things: the family cabin, house additions, play forts and everything in between. For his family, he built traditions that made their gatherings memorable: celebratory pig roasts, crab feeds, the call for family announcements, and a glass raised to toast just about everything. Most importantly, Dave built relationships. He relished time spent with family and friends both in the Orinda community where he and Kay lived for the past 60 years and across the country. Whether he was hunting, fishing, cooking, traveling, scuba diving, bowling or playing softball, it was the people he did these with that mattered most.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 31, at 2:00 pm at the Lafayette Veterans Memorial Building, 3780 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette, CA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Dave to Lamorinda Adult Respite Center, 433 Moraga Way, Orinda, CA 94563 (www.lamorindarespite.org) or to Amherst College (www.amherst.edu).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020