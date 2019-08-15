|
David K. WongDavid K. Wong was born in Lawrence, MA on Feb 10, 1928. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug 7, 2019 at the age of 91 from ALS. The youngest son of Eng Wong and Po Kam Lee. Survived by his late wife Fay; son Alvin (Susan); grandchildren Kevin, Brandon, Steven, and Kimberly; brothers James, the late Edward and another who died at birth; late sister Esther; nephews Frank, Michael, Mitchell and the late Noel; and nieces Lily and Michelle.
David and his Family returned to Canton, China when he was 18 months old. Came to SF at the age of 20 and attended CCSF. Graduated from UCB in engineering and worked for California Public Utilities. He met Fay and got married here in SF. He loved both his family and his church community. He was a member of First Chinese Baptist Church and served as a board member for Chinese Christian Union and Chinese Hospital.
David was always a very caring person who always thought of others before himself. We will miss him dearly and will always love him. Fond memories of him will live on forever in our hearts. Family suggest donations be made to First Chinese Baptist Church, 15 Waverly Pl, SF CA 94108. Friends and Family are invited to a wake service Fri Aug 30th 7-8 p.m., and a funeral service Sat Aug 31st 11 a.m. at McAvoy O'Hara Evergreen Mortuary 4545 Geary Blvd (at 10th Ave), San Francisco. Burial service will be at the Chinese Christian Cemetery in Daly City.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019