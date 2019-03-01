Dawn Sue Stefko Dawn Sue Stefko, surrounded by "Team Dawn", passed away in Burlingame on January 2, 2019.

She was born June 26, 1954 at St. Marys Hospital in S.F. She was predeceased by her father, George Stefko, graduate of University San Francisco and Louise Barton of Salt Lake City, Utah, her brother, Michael, and her loving companion of 35 years, Richard Reardon. She grew up in San Francisco and Millbrae and attended Mills High School and College of San Mateo. She was a well-respected court reporter for over 30 years, sought after by many in the legal field for her excellent work.



She was an active member of Crystal Springs Golf Club since 1985 and had great memories of wonderful times with her golfing buddies.

She was an incredibly generous friend to all and donated to numerous charitable organizations.



Everyone who met Dawn was instantly taken by her vibrant personality and humor. She was a competitive and outstanding athlete. She demonstrated great sportsmanship, with a sense of honesty, on and off the golf course. Her exuberance was infectious.

She loved all animals and had many wonderful dogs over the years. Her last dog, Billie Jean, continues to survive and is well loved and cared for.

She is survived by a brother, Franklin Stefko, his wife, (Sabrina) and nephew, Ryan.



Team Dawn would like to thank all the many friends who helped make Dawn's last days so comfortable, especially her caregiver, Benny for his love and dedication to her.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary