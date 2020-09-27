Dean Leland Ferraris
July 17, 1969 - September 21, 2020
Dean Ferraris, formerly of Burlingame, California, passed away suddenly at home on September 21, 2020 in Auburn, California at the age of 51. Dean was born July 17, 1969 at Kaiser Hospital in San Francisco, the third of four boys born to Jeaneen (Tanner) and Jim Ferraris. He had a loving relationship with his parents and brothers Brock, Todd, and Adam. Dean met his girlfriend Christine Hillebrandt in 2007 and had a loving 13 year relationship with her and her daughter Cori. Dean had many lifelong friendships and will be very deeply missed by all. We will remember him as the giving, sensible, intelligent, caring, independent man he was, and above all, as a true gentleman. Visitation at 10:00 am and funeral at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 30 at CROSBY – N. GRAY & CO., 2 Park Road, Burlingame. A reception will follow at Poplar Creek. A complete obituary is online at www.crosby-ngray.com
