Dean Robinson

May 2, 1942 - October 13, 2020

Dean Robinson passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 at his home in San Francisco. He had been diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2007 and was grateful to have outlived his prognosis by several years. The UCSF Interstitial Lung Disease Program pulmonologists have expressed their gratitude to Dean for his significant contribution to their research by his participation in several clinical studies over the years. They noted his dignity in managing this challenging disease.



Dean was born in 1942 in Milwaukee, the son of George and Gertrude Robinson. He graduated from Marquette University High School and the University of Detroit. Embarking on a law school search he departed Detroit in a blizzard and landed in the balmy Bay Area which prompted his decision to enroll at the USF School of Law where he received his J.D. in 1968.



Dean married Annette in 1974 and they are the proud parents of Mike (Jackie) and John (Bridget) and grandparents of Rhett, Lucas and Lincoln. He is survived by his brother Terry (Shirley) and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.



Among Dean's favorite memories were the many family vacations spent at Lake Tahoe and various destinations throughout the USA. He took great pleasure in coaching Mike's and John's CYO baseball teams as well as seeing them both graduate from Santa Clara University. He was an SF Giants season ticket holder for three decades. In the autumn of his life, the Giants rewarded his avid fandom with three World Series championships. Dean was a member of the Olympic Club for twenty years. He loved playing tennis and in later years golf, as much for the friendships he made as for the sport.



Dean began his career at Low, Ball & Lynch in 1969 and became a partner in 1974. He litigated over 100 jury trials in his 39-year career at LB&L. He served several years on the firm's Management Committee and later as Managing Partner. It is fair to say he loved his tenure at the firm. He was proud to have been elected a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates.



Dean thoroughly relished life and cherished his family, friends, partners, and San Francisco. He in return was cherished by family and friends whose caring and thoughtfulness sustained him through his long illness. He possessed in equal parts a sharp mind and good cheer. Dean's gift to all of us is a vast trove of hilarious stories of his various adventures and misadventures.



The family wishes to thank the physicians in the UCSF ILD Program and the health care team from Hospice by the Bay.



Memorial gifts may be made to Meals on Wheels San Francisco or UCSF Foundation, Attn: Eileen Murphy, PO Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145 **Please include a note in the memo line "ILD Program – B3188" and "In memory of Dean Robinson".



A private service for immediate family with inturnment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be offered by the pastor from St. Ignatius Church. A celebration of Dean's life will take place when it is safe for family and friends to gather.





