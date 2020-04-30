|
|
Deanna Y. Lesea (Shore)
June 13, 1945 ~ April 26, 2020Deanna Yvonne Lesea (Shore) Age 74, a 40-year resident of Redwood City, CA died peacefully Sunday morning, 4/26/20 from complications of a recent cardiac-related stroke. Her spirit joins those who went before her; husband Ron, mother Sophia, father Raymond, Sr., and brother Raymond, Jr. She is survived by her sons Ted Cutter, Jeff Cutter (Kathy); her siblings: Rhonda, Charles (Lori); cousins, nieces, nephew, and a granddaughter.
Deanna was born in Battle Creek, Michigan in 1945, to a military family who eventually made Sierra Vista, Arizona their home. She graduated from Buena High School in Sierra Vista, in 1963. Deanna moved to the California Bay Area in the mid-60s, and prided herself in her role in the early years of Silicon Valley development, having worked at General Microelectronics, Philco-Ford, Fairchild, Spectra, and National Semiconductor, as a single parent of her two boys. She opened a private business, a gift and flower shop in the 1970s. Deanna married her husband, Ron in 1980, and moved to Redwood City. They shared a love of travel, folk music, movie-going, and snuggling with their feline friends. In addition to their own beloved kitties, Deanna fostered many severely ill cats over a span of more than 10 years. Deanna went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts (Speech Communication and Sociology) from San Jose State University, and then her Master's Degree in East West Psychology, (a blending of eastern philosophy and religion with western psychology), from the California Institute of Integral Studies. Deanna was especially connected to Native American culture and philosophy, and enjoyed expressing herself through related activities and artwork.
Deanna lost Ron unexpectedly in 2004. In addition to her existing lifelong friends, she established a new network of caring support through her fellow widows, and continued to enjoy social and travel opportunities over the following years. In recent years, Deanna enjoyed reconnecting with her Buena High alum, as they gathered for many reunion celebrations. Deanna was a fun-loving person that enjoyed helping others, was very much a leader, and with these beautiful qualities, she will be dearly missed and remembered by those whose lives she touched. We are consoled by knowing that she has found her peace.
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mission Hospice-Woodside for their compassionate care and loving support of Deanna and our family during her final weeks.
Deanna's Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Should friends desire, contributions can be made to one of Deanna's favored charities, The Peninsula Humane Society in Burlingame, California.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2020