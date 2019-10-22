|
Debbie Chemla
July 17, 1968-October 13, 2019On Sunday morning, October 13, 2019 this world lost a wonderful woman. Debbie Chemla passed away at the age of 51 with loved ones at her side. She was finally free from the bondage of throat cancer. Debbie had survived throat cancer in 2000 only to have a different strand come back to the same place in 2017. She survived a 23 hour surgery, never complained about the loss of her voice, her inability to swallow or having a G tube for over two years. Debbie was born in West Yorkshire, England to Jean and Geoffrey Blowers. Debbie married Steve Chemla in 1992. She was a very loyal loving wife to Steve and a devoted mother to her two sons, Dylan and Lucca. Debbie was a strong example of integrity, hard work and was also a fantastic business woman, with a strong love of life, travel, adventure. All who knew her will forever treasure her directness, kindness and wicked sense of humor. She reached out to help others and did this lovingly without any need for praise. Debbie also had a passion for her work at HPC. She kept up with family and friends who were spread all over the world and was always fun.
Debbie is survived by her husband and two sons, her beloved mother Jean and her beloved Aunty Audrey, along with many nieces and nephews in England and Israel and many great friends too many to list. She was preceded in death by her sister Jayne and her darling dad Geoffrey. The family and friends wish to thank her fantastic medical team at Kaiser, too many to mention but in particular Dr. Gurushanthia, Dr. Katzel, Dr. Tang and Edna, a nurse who became a special friend. The ICU unit of Oakland Kaiser is also thanked for their loving care at the end. The family is also forever grateful to the HPC family whose support of Debbie never waned even after she was unable to work. A funeral service will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 at 10:30 am at St Finn Barr Catholic church at 415 Edna Street, San Francisco, 94112. An English high tea reception will follow at the family home at 201 2nd Street, Montara CA 94037. Please bring your favorite tea-cup to toast her. In lieu of flowers, Debbie's wishes were donations to https://www.throatcancerfoundation.org or https://www.rocketdogrescue.org/donate.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019