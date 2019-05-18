Home

Our beloved Deborah passed away on Tuesday, May 7th after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. Her husband Rick and step-daughter Stacey were at her side as she she took her final breath at 9:05pm. She was surrounded by family and close friends earlier in the day. Deborah moved to the Bay Area in 1992 and started a very successful career in the legal field as an office administrator. She worked for several prestigious law firms in San Francisco. She attended UNLV. Deborah will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her generosity and her wild side. She had a beautiful voice that on occasion friends were lucky to hear. She loved Frank Sinatra and all his music. She was a connoisseur of fine wine and loved spending weekends going wine tasting in Sonoma with her husband Rick. She loved cooking and sitting out in her back yard with Rick and Riley their dog. Deborah was a loyal friend who will be missed by those close to her. She had three dear friends " sisters from another mother" Cyndee, Lois and Terry who were with her through her journey. She is survived by the love of her life, Rick Malott, her step-daughter Stacey Affeldt, brothers Ralph and Raphael Dibianco, sister Donna Morgan, and her sweet dog Riley. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice By the Bay.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019
