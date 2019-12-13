Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
695 Arastradero Road
Palo Alto, CA 94306
650-493-1041
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
First Congregational Church
1985 Louis Street
Palo Alto, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Levick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Levick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Levick Obituary
Deborah Kent Levick

Deborah Levick, daughter of Ginger and Doug Levick, was born in Greenwich, Connecticut and died peacefully at 50 years of age on November 11 in Redwood City, California. Deborah, who was handicapped from Down Syndrome, lived a very full and active life despite her handicap, but died at an early age from advanced stages of Alzheimers. She was employed full time most of her adult life and was very active in Special Olympics and numerous community activities. Deborah was a very personable, fun loving and strong-minded person, to whom everyone was attracted. She exceeded everyone's expectations with her capabilities, had great impact on her family and friends and will never be forgotten by all who knew her.
Deborah is survived by her parents, Virginia and Douglas Levick, her sister Carolee Hazard and her brother Reed Levick. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church at 1985 Louis Street in Palo Alto on January 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to LuMind Downs Syndrome Foundation at 20 Mall Road, Suite 200, Burlington, MA 01803, or Kainos at 3631 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94062.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alta Mesa Funeral Home - Palo Alto
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -