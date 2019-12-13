|
Deborah Kent Levick Deborah Levick, daughter of Ginger and Doug Levick, was born in Greenwich, Connecticut and died peacefully at 50 years of age on November 11 in Redwood City, California. Deborah, who was handicapped from Down Syndrome, lived a very full and active life despite her handicap, but died at an early age from advanced stages of Alzheimers. She was employed full time most of her adult life and was very active in Special Olympics and numerous community activities. Deborah was a very personable, fun loving and strong-minded person, to whom everyone was attracted. She exceeded everyone's expectations with her capabilities, had great impact on her family and friends and will never be forgotten by all who knew her.
Deborah is survived by her parents, Virginia and Douglas Levick, her sister Carolee Hazard and her brother Reed Levick. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church at 1985 Louis Street in Palo Alto on January 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to LuMind Downs Syndrome Foundation at 20 Mall Road, Suite 200, Burlington, MA 01803, or Kainos at 3631 Jefferson Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94062.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019