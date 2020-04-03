|
Deborah LouriaDeborah Louria passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her husband, Jordan Lourie, and their two children, Rena and Noah, were at her side. She will be remembered as a caring and loving wife, mother, and a fiercely loyal and deeply kind friend.
Above all else, Deborah Louria was a woman of depth and beauty who shone with a warm, comforting, and loving light. She had many rich and rare qualities — compassion, intelligence, appreciation of creativity, beauty, loving, warm & curious. She had the unique ability to remember the birthday of everyone she met.
Deborah was born in Boston, raised in LA, and spent many years in the Bay Area and southern Humboldt. She is the daughter of Ellin and Harry Lieberman and Ed Ritvo, sister to Susan, William, Eva, Anne, Matt and Max.
Passionate about the arts, she was also a political advocate. Many people are living in freedom today as a result of her dedicated work in the Soviet Jewry movement. She loved to travel and was blessed to have seen much of the world.
Donations in her memory may be made to Heart of The Redwoods Hospice or an organization of your choice which is committed to ending gun violence.
A memorial to celebrate Deborah's life is being planned.
May her memory endure for us all as a blessing.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020