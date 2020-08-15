1/1
Deborah Marshall
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Deborah Ann Marshall
November 9, 1954 - August 8, 2020
Deborah passed away at her Half Moon Bay home after a long battle with breast cancer.
She was born and raised in New Jersey. She attended Columbia College, Columbia University, received a JD from Northeastern University Law and a Master's in tax law from NYU.
Deborah began her career at Wilson Sonsini before joining Cooley Godward, where she served as head of the firm's Palo Alto office and then chair of the firm's business department. She then joined Howard Rice in San Francisco, where she chaired its business department and was a member of the management committee. Deborah left Howard Rice to help open the Sidley Austin Palo Alto office.
Deborah had close relationships with clients and colleagues alike, welcoming many to her rich collection of friends. She stayed close to family, including her grandmother's family on the Beara peninsula in County Cork, Ireland, where she visited yearly.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Paul; sons, Zack and Cole; mother, Kathleen; sisters, Kathy and Joan (Anthony); aunt, Joan; nieces, nephews, and a bounty of cousins (including the extended Murphy clan). Her father, Richard Golembiewski, preceded her in death.
Due to the current environment, no services have been planned. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society, the ACLU, and buildOn are welcome.
mykeeper.com/profile/DeborahMarshall


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
