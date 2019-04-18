Dee Elmer "Bud" Ehmann Dee Elmer "Bud" Ehmann passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at his daughter's home in San Francisco, California, in the company of his family on Monday, April 8 after a long struggle with dementia and Parkinson's.





Bud was born in Batavia, New York on January 16, 1926, where his father, William Carl Ehmann, operated a greenhouse business and his mother, Norma Snyder Ehmann, was a housewife and painter.





He graduated from Corfu High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Navy immediately following graduation as a Seaman First Class. He later went to flight school at Hobart College and University of Iowa, 1943-1947. He attended college at University of Buffalo and served as a Lieutenant in the United States Naval Reserve, 1952-1956.





Bud left college before graduating to follow his dream of becoming a pilot with American Airlines. He quickly rose through the ranks, serving as a First Officer in Buffalo, 1951-1955, and in New York City, 1955-1960; Captain in Buffalo, 1960-1965, and Superintendent of Flight in Buffalo, 1965-1970; Base Manager of Flight in San Francisco, 1970-1975; Vice President of Flight at American Airlines' headquarters, Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, 1975-1985. Through American Airlines, Captain Ehmann completed an Executive MBA program at Texas Christian University.





Captain Ehmann retired from American Airlines in 1986 after a year of flying the DFW-Paris route with a celebratory flight with family and friends. Bored in retirement, Bud joined the Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Safety Inspector, where he served from 1987 until his second retirement in 2007, when he shortly thereafter relocated to San Rafael, CA with his wife, Joan to be near their grandchildren.





Captain Ehmann led his field while in flight management by hiring the first African American pilot and the first woman pilot at a major airline, demonstrating his lifelong commitment to fairness and equal opportunity.





Captain Ehmann's organizational memberships included: Allied Pilots Association (council chairman 1963-1966), Experimental Aircraft Association, Association of Naval Aviation, Century Club of Fort Worth, Aero Club of Buffalo, Quiet Birdmen, International Order of Characters, and Grey Eagles. He received a Fellowship Award from the Organization of Black Airline Pilots in 1978 for his progressive hiring practices. He also served as a Director of Texas Commerce Bank while he lived in Hurst and Irving.





His family will hold a celebration of life in both San Francisco and New York City. Please contact the family for details. Charitable donations in his name can be made to Hospice by the Bay, members of whom so compassionately helped his family care for him in his final days, at https://hospicebythebay.org/donors/.





He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughters, Abigail and Martha; and grandchildren, William, Peter, Louisa and Sophie. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will forever live on in our hearts and memories. Friends may visit his remains and our tribute to his life at the San Francisco Columbarium.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019