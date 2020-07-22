Deidre Ann WarrenMay 10, 1948 - July 2, 2020Deidre (Dee-Dee) Ann Warren, a native of San Francisco, passed peacefully at her home in Millbrae. Loving daughter of the late Fred and Lorraine Brandt Brother of the late Rick (Gwen), Lynn (John), Sharon, Peter (Peggy) and Ken (Maureen). Survived by her caring husband Michael Warren, sons Eric and Deron Warren, daughter-in-law Naoko; grandchildren Jacey, Katie, Derek, Monica and Gianna; as well as many nieces and nephews.Dee-Dee attended St. Paul's grammar school, St. Rose Academy and graduated, cum laude, from the University of San Francisco School of Nursing.Dee was a proud registered nurse for 45 years, working at Mary's Help Hospital (Seton), director of H.E.A.R.T. cardiology clinic in Daly City and completed her career at Kaiser Permanente, Oakland. She was a pioneer in the field of cardiac rehabilitation and had more "hearts" for all items of her apparel, as well as, such a big heart herself. The indomitable Dee-Dee was a founding member and past president of the California Society for Cardiac Rehabilitation, member of the Lipid Nurse Task Force (now Preventative Cardiovascular Nurses Association) and the first to utilize the Stanford MULIFIT program at Kaiser. She was also a fellow of AACPR (American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation). She was an amazing mentor and launched numerous nurses into cardiac rehab.In addition, Dee was a great fan and season ticket holder, along with Michael, of the San Francisco Giants and an enthusiastic supporter of the Golden State Warriors. She enjoyed traveling, especially Iceland, Germany and Japan, visiting her sons and grandchildren who were stationed around the world while in the US Air Force. Along with her family, Dee loved See's candy, a little Baileys in her porridge and her loved ones always forgave her for being "just a little late".A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.