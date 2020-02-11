|
Delia "Dee" Linda Lopez
February 23, 1931 - January 26, 2020Delia was born in Kingsburg, California on February 23, 1931. She was one of 5 children who grew up in the Fresno area and moved to San Francisco, the city she loved where she married her high school sweetheart Fosto. Dee was devoted to her family and was an avid SF Giants fan with a "Giant Attitude". She enjoyed having a drink and conversation with her close friends and always had food and drink to share when hosting her family and friends during holidays and celebrations. Dee passed away peacefully at home the evening of January 26, 2020 at the age of 88.
Dee is survived by her daughter Sharon Lopez, son Steven Lopez and his wife Carlene. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Fosto and her two daughters, Susan Thompson and Debra Lopez and granddaughter Shannon Wolfe. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Sabrina Cunningham and husband Charlie, Rashelle Stark and husband Dave, Stacey Golden and husband Joe, Erik Thompson, her son-in-law Larry Thompson and two step-grandchildren Sara and Josh Stahl. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Taryn Cunningham, Isabella and Elaina Stark, Wyatt Golden and step great-grandchildren Elijah and Lilliana Nieto.
Dee will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and close friends Louise Ribero and Rocky Miller. Dee spent more than 25 years caring for the house and pets of Barbara Demas and Richard Richter, and we thank Barbara for her ongoing care and support as Dee's health was declining. In her final days in the home she loved, she was fondly cared for by her loving son Steven, her wonderful caregivers Marilyn, Aida and Yolanda and supported by the nurses and staff of Crossroads Hospice and she enjoyed visits from close friends and family.
Burial services for Dee will be held on February 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Olivet Memorial Park in Colma, CA. A luncheon to celebrate her life will follow.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020