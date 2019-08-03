|
Delia McCabe
May 27, 1920 – August 1, 2019Delia McCabe (nee Dolan) died peacefully in her sleep on August 1, 2019.
Delia was born on the family farm in Clooncurreen, Menlough, Co. Galway Ireland. She was the youngest of ten children, with brothers Michael, Paddy, Larry, Matty, John, Jimmy and sisters Maggie, Annie and Marie.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Oliver McCabe, her two sons Tom (Lorraina) and Larry (Monica), nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many loving friends and family.
Delia met Oliver, the love of her life, while working together at a shop in Letterkenny, Donegal. They were wed in Salthill Galway in 1956. Their honeymoon was passage on a liner to New York, followed by a cross-country trip to San Francisco, where she joined her beloved sister Marie Bowler. As they each settled down to raise their respective families the two sisters became very close, with the two families often sharing vacations and family events. The three cousins (Anne, Pat, Mike), were as close as siblings to Tom and Larry.
After raising her family, she settled into a life of volunteer work and being a loving grandmother to her growing family. She and Oliver eventually moved to Sunnyvale to be with their son. In accordance with her wishes, she is returning to her adopted home town of San Francisco for her final farewell.
The Rosary will be recited Thursday 5 PM at the McAvoy O'Hara Evergreen Mortuary, (10th Ave at Geary). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 11 AM at St. Monica's Church,(23rd at Geary Blvd.)
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019