Della Kay (Goodman) Hammond
December 1, 1957 - July 9, 2020
On July 9, 2020, Della Kay Goodman Hammond, loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Friend, passed away at the age of 62. Della was born December 1, 1957 in Spokane, WA to Brigadier General Donald W. and IvaLene J. Goodman. She married Henry Hammond August 8, 1991, and they settled down in the Cole Valley neighborhood of San Francisco, CA.
Della was a connoisseur of life. Her desire to create, cherish, and maintain it is unparalleled. Her love of family, friends and life was taught to her by those who preceded her. Although her passport was full and she had family and friends all over the country, one of her favorite hideaways was Maui. Howdy Doody, which she said all the time to her family, surely is the new heavenly catchphrase.
Della was preceded in death by her father and mother, Donald (1996) and IvaLene (2019), and her sister Cynthia (2015). She is survived by her husband Henry Hammond and son Grant Marek. Also surviving are her sisters: Deborah Emerson of Joshua, TX and Connie Goodman of Hurst, TX. Additionally, she is survived by 7 nephews and nieces as well as 7 great nieces and nephews and so many friends, well, they are too many to count. A small, private funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Duggan Funeral Home at 1 o'clock p.m PT. In lieu of flowers, celebration of Della Kay's life can be made to a special charity of hers in her memory, Hamilton House in San Francisco (hamiltonfamilies.org
). The service will be live streamed at this link – www.mystreamingvideo.net/channel/memories
.