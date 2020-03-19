|
Delores L. Mathews
August 16, 1930 – February 14, 2020Delores L. Mathews passed away on February 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband William E. Mathews. Delores was a resident of Pleasant Hill, California for over 24 years. She is survived by her two sons Eric and Michael Mathews.
Delores served in The United States Air Force in 1953 for two years as a supervisor of corpsman in the medical and surgical wards. She also worked in the maternity clinic, delivery room and surgical wards. She had obtained the ranks of 1st and 2nd Lieutenant. Delores would leave the military to marry William Edward Mathews of New York City in 1955.
Delores graduated from Santa Paula Union High, Class of 1948, Los Angels County General Hospital School of Nursing in 1951, and Nassau Community with an Associate of Arts Degree in Psychology in 1966.
Delores would move about the country with her husband Bill, working for nine different medical organizations.
Burial Services will be held for both Bill and Delores Mathews at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, in Dixon, California on the 26th of March, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Celebration of life services to be determined at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020