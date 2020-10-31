Demaris Emily Doherty

February 19, 1927-October 27, 2020

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many, Demaris (Marcie) died on October 27, 2020.

Marcie was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 19, 1927 to Signe (Emily) and Fred Johnson. The family of four moved to New York when Marcie and her older sister Lenore were still children where both girls attended Bronxville High School. Marcie later graduated from Mt. Holyoke College in 1949.

The Johnson family often returned to the Chicago area to spend summers in Williams Bay. It was at the "lake" in Williams Bay that Marcie met many of her lifelong friends and her husband of over 60 years, Ralph Doherty. After Ralph died in 2010, Marcie described meeting the love of her life: "In 1939 while vacationing with my family in Williams Bay, Wisconsin, I ventured down to the lake and saw this svelte male body do a swan dive off Loch Visa Pier-turns out it was Ralph who emerged from the water, swishing back his coal black hair and flashing those gorgeous blue eye-WOW-was I smitten! And 10 years later we were married."

Marcie moved back to Chicago with Ralph where they had two daughters, Susan, and JoAnne. The family spent summers either at the "lake" or on the New England beaches with Lenore and the Davis clan. Always following her passions, Marcie returned to school to study to be a guidance counselor and elementary school teacher while raising two inquisitive girls. During her studies, her professor/mentor set her on a path to championing feminist ideologies. This came as somewhat of a surprise to Ralph who quickly learned to grocery shop and cook excellent dinners. Marcie was also an opponent of the Vietnam War, which led to interesting discussions during those tumultuous times. After a few years, she decided to put her counseling and teaching talents to good use in travel planning. She worked at and then managed a travel agency in Illinois for some time.

As the Chicago winters became more unbearable (think shoveling the roof), Marcie and Ralph moved to San Francisco where Susan and Patrick (her husband) were living. Marcie and Susan (who was also in the travel business) decided to open their own agency named Pacific Heights Travel on Fillmore Street in 1980. It was during these years that Marcie and Ralph explored the world. Pictures were taken, souvenirs collected.

Marcie enjoyed holidays and other gatherings with friends and family alike, especially her grandson Clayton's many school events. She also enjoyed watching the 49er's, SF Giants and the GS Warriors and relaxing with a good novel.

Marcie was known for her kind honest spirit, natural elegance, witty yet dry sense of humor, cultural awareness, acting as a foil to Ralph's sometimes endless joking, and being a loyal friend. She will be greatly missed, but never far from our hearts.





