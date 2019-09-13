San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Demetria "Demie" Chicos

Entered eternal life on September 7, 2019 in Oakland, California. A native of San Francisco born on March 3, 1961, Demie was the daughter of the late Samuel G. Chicos and her loving and devoted mother Mary Chicos. She was the granddaughter of the late Anthoula and Gus Chicos and the late Demetra and Agisilaos Lolos. She is survived by her beloved sisters Anthie Mitropoulos and her husband George and Tina Vrionis and her husband Gary. She was the dear aunt of Victoria Cella and her husband Michael, Elizabeth Mitropoulos and Milton G. Vrionis II, adored great-aunt of Charlotte Cella and Mac Cella, beloved niece of Irene Chicos, Stella Stine, Christos Lolos, the late Ellie Jannings and her husband Emanuel, and Mahi Papadopoulos and her husband John. She is also survived by first cousins John Stathis and his wife Margarita, Eileen Guerra and her husband John, Diana Corkery and her husband Tom, Spiro Jannings, "Koumbari" Demetri Jannings and his wife Cristina, and Demetri Papadopoulos, and her godparents Irene Gonzales and the late Maurice Gonzales. Demie leaves behind many other cousins, godsisters, godbrothers, and extended family and cherished a lifelong bond with the Misthos and Poulakidas Families along with dear friends Elizabeth Easton, Ron Thompson, Karen Bagatelos and Janet Jacobs.
Demie attended Diamond Heights Elementary School, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Parochial School, St. Rose Academy, and graduated with honors from Lowell High School, Class of 1979. She obtained a degree with high honors in journalism from San Francisco State University.

After college, Demie worked on the television show People Are Talking on KPIX Channel 5 in San Francisco and eventually for many other companies including The Gap, Kaiser, and General Electric as an Information Technology Project Manager.
Demie was an accomplished skier, scuba diver, and piano player. She sang in many different choirs throughout her life. Demie appeared in many theatrical productions and her role as Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof was truly memorable. She listened to all genres of music and attended many concerts. She enjoyed reading and going to the movies. Demie was a dedicated San Francisco 49ers fan and went to a Super Bowl in New Orleans with her godparents. She was an avid traveler. Her around-the-world adventures brought her to two Olympic Games, India, Greece, and most recently France and the Blue Lagoon in Iceland. But ultimately Demie was drawn to Hawaii where she had a vacation home in Volcano on the Big Island and spent many years there. Demie loved animals and was comforted by the time she had with her cats Diva & Haley and her Miniature Bull Terrier Buzz.
Demie's smile lit up a room. She was such a thoughtful listener and so enjoyed being with her family and friends. And while she was challenged by several difficult illnesses throughout her adult life, she was always a courageous and gentle soul. We are heartbroken but comforted knowing our beautiful Demie passed away in her mother's arms and is in heaven singing with the angels. She is reunited with her father Sam who passed away just two months before her.
We will miss and love her forever and she will never be forgotten. Rest in peace our sweet Demie.
Private services were held. The family invites you to Liturgy and a Forty Day Memorial Service on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 999 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA 94132. Liturgy begins at 10 AM. Memorial contributions in Demie's memory may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
