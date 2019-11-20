|
|
Denis Michael Hickey
6-22-1959 - 11-06-2019Denis M. Hickey was born on June 22, 1959 in Bronx, New York.
He was the first son of Maureen and the late Daniel Hickey.
Died unexpectedly at home in Clear Lake Oaks, CA
Denis came to San Francisco with his family when he was 8 years old. He graduated from Riordan High School, then followed in his fathers footsteps into the printing business. He became one of the best lithographers in San Francisco.
Denis will be sadly missed by many. He leaves behind his Mother Maureen, his sisters Eileen, Denice and brother Kevin his step sons Terry, Tommy and Joey and all his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews in U.S.A., Ireland and England.
Denis will be greeted in heaven by his grandparents, father, friends, and many dogs.
Denis loved animals and leaves behind his beloved dog Ziggy. Celebration of Life for Denis on November 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM
St. Timothy's Catholic Church in San Mateo 1515 Dolan Avenue
Burial will be private.
Donations in memory of Denis may be made to a or the S.P.C.A.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019