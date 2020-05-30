Denis Joseph Murphy1964 - 2020Denis left us all too soon on Thursday, May 28, 2020 after a short illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his father Denis T. Murphy, he is survived by his loving mother Catherine and brothers and sisters Bart (Eileen) of San Francisco, Rita (Patrick), Dan (Siobhán), Joan (John) and Michael (Patricia) of County Tipperary, Ireland. A kind, gentle and generous soul, "Uncle Dino" will be greatly missed by his cherished nieces and nephews in Ireland and San Francisco, Catherine, William, Joan, Denis, Julie, Katie, Daniel, Michael, William, John, Ella, Lyla, James and Denis, his aunts Brigid O'Connor and Noreen Corry, uncle MJ Corry and many cousins throughout Ireland, the US, the UK and New Zealand. Denis is also mourned by his many great friends in Noe Valley which he called home for the last 30 years, especially Jacque Lecue and family.Denis was born in San Francisco, attended St Philip's Catholic School for several years before moving with his family to Tipperary, growing up on a cattle farm, attending the local two-room national school, Cashel CBS and Rockwell Agricultural College. He never lost his love of the land, cattle, tractors, farm machinery and his knack of mending anything broken, even after many years back in San Francisco and his successful life in real estate investments.Friends may briefly visit with Denis on Tuesday, June 2 from 5-7 pm subject to COVID limitations at Duggan's Funeral Service, 3434 17th Street, SF. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Denis' memory to the good works of the Irish Immigration Pastoral Center, 5340 Geary Boulevard, Suite 206, SF, CA 94121.Denis will then head home to his family in Tipperary for a celebration of his life and Funeral Mass followed by burial in the lovely and ancient Ardmayle Cemetery.Slán abhaile Donacha.