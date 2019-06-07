Denise Noelie (Bes) Carrade Denise Carrade of Greenbrae passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 2nd, at age 91. Denise was born and raised in San Francisco, the only child of Gabriel and Marcelle Bes. She was educated at Notre Dame des Victoires, in San Francisco, and after attending nursing school, Denise worked as an RN at St. Mary's hospital. She married Francis (Frank) Carrade, also of San Francisco, in July 1951. Frank was also an only child, and together they planned a large family, having their first child in 1953, and seven more over the next 15 years.

After living in Daly City, Frank and Denise built their forever home and moved to Greenbrae in 1964 with their four children, (Denis, Richard, Robert and Michelle), with two more to follow (David and Marty). Denise always referred to Greenbrae as God's country, and the growing Carrade family attended Marin schools and St. Sebastian's Catholic Church. The Carrade family made many close friends in their Marin community, and Denise and Frank always stayed close to their lifelong group of friends from their upbringing in San Francisco.

Denise and Frank were preceded in death by their daughters Christine and Claudine, who died as young children. Frank passed away in September 2007, at age 81, having had the loving care and support of Denise throughout his illness.

Denise was fiercely independent and always stated her goal to live in her home until her death, a goal she achieved. Even after Frank's passing, she lived a vibrant life enjoying time with her 6 children and their spouses, 16 grandchildren, her first great grandchild, and her many friends and activities. She remained happy and incredibly sharp-minded throughout her life and up until her death. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Au revoir Mom!

The family celebrated a private mass and inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in San Rafael. The Carrade family would like to thank Hospice by the Bay of Marin; the doctors, nurses and staff at Marin General Hospital; and At Home Caregivers of Novato, for the wonderful support and care they all provided for Denise and the family. Memorial gifts may be sent to Hospice by the Bay of Marin, or St. Sebastian's Catholic Church of Greenbrae, where Denise was a devoted member of the parish since 1964.

Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019