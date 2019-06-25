Home

June 6, 1943 – June 24, 2019

Denise Kevich passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday June 24th 2019 after a short battle with Alzheimers. Thank you to the many caregivers at Rhoda Goldman Plaza and her case manager Andrea at JCFS for their help and services during her stay. After graduating the old Lowell High School, Denise attended the University of Arizona. Upon returning from Arizona she started her work life in the securities industry, opened a small restaurant in the financial district and then, after selling her business, worked in the hotel industry for the next 30 years earning the accolades for her ability to coordinate conventions, banquets, and weddings. She loved to travel and was able to visit many areas of the world throughout her life.
Denise was preceded in death by her parents Lillian and Sidney Kevich, who she was very close to and is survived by her sister Rhonda (Tom) and her family and her brother Jeff (Melanie).
Denise loved life and will be missed. Services will be private.
