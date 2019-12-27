|
Dennis Patrick Collins
Dec 1, 1960 - Dec 20, 2019Dennis passed away peacefully surrounded by family and love after a brief battle with cancer. Dennis was born and raised in the Bay Area. He worked his entire career in San Francisco in the Stock Market industry with Holt and Collins and Portsmouth Financial Services. He made his way over to the East Bay to the town of Pleasant Hill in 2005 to raise his girls.
Dennis is preceded in death by his brother, John (Jack) Daniel Collins. He is survived by his parents, Dan and Sandy Collins; his daughters, Sophia Jean Collins (19) and Tessa Hilaire Collins (16); wife, Brenda Calabro-Collins; brothers and sisters; Mike Collins, James Collins (Melody), Karen McGinnis (Jay), Lauren Collins; nieces and nephews; Daniel, Kevin, Joshua, Paula, Alex and Ryan.
Services will be held Sat. Jan 4th, 2020 at 12:15 at Christ the King Church, 596 Gregory Lane, Pleasant Hill. Reception to follow. For addition info visit www.traditioncare.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019