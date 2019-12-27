Home

POWERED BY

Services
TraditionCare Funeral Services
2246 Morello Avenue
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
(925) 827-2911
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:15 PM
Christ the King Church
596 Gregory Lane
Pleasant Hill, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Collins


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Collins Obituary
Dennis Patrick Collins

Dec 1, 1960 - Dec 20, 2019

Dennis passed away peacefully surrounded by family and love after a brief battle with cancer. Dennis was born and raised in the Bay Area. He worked his entire career in San Francisco in the Stock Market industry with Holt and Collins and Portsmouth Financial Services. He made his way over to the East Bay to the town of Pleasant Hill in 2005 to raise his girls.
Dennis is preceded in death by his brother, John (Jack) Daniel Collins. He is survived by his parents, Dan and Sandy Collins; his daughters, Sophia Jean Collins (19) and Tessa Hilaire Collins (16); wife, Brenda Calabro-Collins; brothers and sisters; Mike Collins, James Collins (Melody), Karen McGinnis (Jay), Lauren Collins; nieces and nephews; Daniel, Kevin, Joshua, Paula, Alex and Ryan.
Services will be held Sat. Jan 4th, 2020 at 12:15 at Christ the King Church, 596 Gregory Lane, Pleasant Hill. Reception to follow. For addition info visit www.traditioncare.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of TraditionCare Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -