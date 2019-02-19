Home

Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
1111 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 595-4103
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Dennis Gorgolinski Obituary
Dennis N. Gorgolinski

3/17/1939 - 2/17/2019

Dennis N. Gorgolinski age 79 passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.

Dennis was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois. Son of Ned and Gina Gorgolinski.

Dennis worked as a machinist in the family business most of his life with his twin brother Dean and his Father Ned.

He loved the Giants, camping, hunting, Lake Berryessa, taking cruise trips with his closest friends and mostly spending time with his wife and family.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 59 years Ella, his two children Gina and Dennis and his Twin brother Dean. He has 4 grandchildren, Nicolas, Mia, Matthew and Jack and two great grandchildren, Huckson and Hannabelle.

A celebration of Dennis' life will be held on Saturday, 2/23/19 at 11:00 am Crippen and Flynn Carlmont Chapel, 1111 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the .

Please sign the Guestbook at www.crippenflynn.com

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019
