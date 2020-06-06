Dennis Warren McHugh
Born in San Francisco July 4th, 1950 to his parents Warren F. and Marjorie A. McHugh. Passed away on June 2, 2020. Dennis is survived by his mother Marjorie; brothers Gregory F. McHugh, John T. McHugh, and Peter V. McHugh; sisters-in-law Charlene S. McHugh and Josephine S. McHugh; nephews and nieces Brian & Krystal McHugh, Mathew & Erin McHugh, Sean & Sara McHugh, Clay & Caren Coleman, Marcello & Ashley B. Pantuliano, Harrison & Natalie McHugh, Danielle A. McHugh, Elliott F. McHugh, Michael Maser & Dr. Victoria P. McHugh, Isabella E. McHugh, and Antonia E. McHugh; grandnephews and grandnieces Emma McHugh, Kaitlyn McHugh, Abby McHugh, Collin Cavataio, Kaiya Coleman, Parker Coleman, Landon Coleman, Aiden McHugh, Liam McHugh, Nolan McHugh, Franklin Pantuliano, Evan Pantuliano, and Charlotte McHugh.
Dennis had achieved his Associates Degree of Arts from Skyline College and was a Journeyman in the International Association of Machinists local 1546 for over 30 years. He finished his 52-year career teaching Machine tool technology at Napa Valley College. He found teaching was his passion and often said that he should have begun teaching 45 years sooner as it was a wonderfully rewarding experience.
He spent his free time tinkering with Hot Rods and loving his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a contribution be made in Dennis' name to Kentfield Hospital, 1125 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Kentfield, CA 94904, where Dennis spent the last three months of his life, or to a charity of your choice. Private family services will be held followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.