|
|
Dennis V. O'Connell
February 14, 1934 - October 23, 2019 Dennis V. O'Connell
(February 14, 1934 - October 23, 2019)
Dennis Valentine O'Connell died at age 85 in Walnut Creek after a brief illness. He was born and raised in San Francisco and lived most of his life in San Francisco and on the Peninsula. He thoroughly enjoyed life and loved a good party.
His father Michael and mother Margaret were born in County Kerry, Ireland and Dennis was the third of six children.
Father of Jeffrey (Catherine) and cherished grandfather of Kevin and Brian, all of whom will miss him greatly. Also survived by his sister Irene DeMaria and brother Thomas (Marilyn) and sister in laws Barbara and Ellen, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family. Also survived by his former wife Joanne Heidohrn. Predeceased by his wife Shirley (Johnson) O'Connell, sister Kathleen (Robert), and brothers Emmett and Gerald.
Dennis grew up in the Mission and Excelsior Districts, and graduated from Riordan High School in 1952. After serving in the Coast Guard in Alaska, he joined the San Francisco Police Department in 1957 and served there for 30 years in a number of different details, retiring as an Inspector in 1988. During his career, he walked a beat in North Beach, drove a three wheeler at Giants games at Candlestick, worked the Beatles' last concert, encountered demonstrators at San Francisco State, and worked undercover vice.
A loyal fan of the SF 49ers, he loved many sports, played baseball in his youth and became a fan of the Pachuca Club later in life. A life highlight was attending the 1985 Super Bowl at Stanford. Dennis enjoyed duck hunting, abalone diving and going to jazz clubs in SF. He was a regular at many restaurants and bars in San Francisco and the Peninsula.
He loved cooking and, with his wife Shirley, hosted many dinner parties and holiday fests for family and friends where a lively time was had by all. He and Shirley enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Hawaii, Australia and Spain.
Dennis was a fantastic grandfather to Kevin and Brian, attending endless soccer and baseball games, jazz performances and school events, and teaching the boys key life lessons.
Dennis was full of life, a big presence and an excellent host. He was also extremely generous, good hearted and thoughtful, often going out of his way to help family and friends. He will be missed.
For details about a celebration of life luncheon, please visit www.neptune-society.com and click on Obituaries.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019