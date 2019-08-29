|
Dennis Joseph Petty
June 19, 1955 - August 21, 2019On August 21, 2019, Dennis Joseph Petty's courageous battle with pancreatic cancer came to an end. Dennis was born on June 19, 1955 to parents George and Dolores Petty. He was raised in the West Sunset District of San Francisco. Dennis shared a close relationship with his two brothers: San Francisco Fireman, George Petty, and San Francisco Policeman, Jim Petty. After graduating high school, Dennis served his country as a United States Marine and later as a San Francisco Fireman. He was a master of many trades, most notably an adept sheetrocker, painter, welder and electrician.
Those who know and love Dennis will remember him for his sense of humor, his "bigger than life" personality, his work ethic, pride, generosity and empathetic nature. Despite living in chronic pain and having many inner troubles, he cared for people deeply, and he always put the best interest of his family and friends first.
Above all, Dennis was a proud and loyal father to his children Matthew, Mallory, and Nicholas. He had an innate ability to push his children to be their best, and they remember him in gratitude for his sacrifice and unwavering love.
Semper Fidelis, Dennis. You will be missed.
There will be a service honoring Dennis at Saint Gabriel's Church in San Francisco at 11 AM on September 28th. A reception will follow at the Irish Cultural Center. All friends and family are welcome to attend.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019