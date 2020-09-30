Dennis R. McCready
June 26, 1951-September 26, 2020
Dennis R. McCready passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Dennis is deeply loved and adored by his partner of 18 years, Jill Symkowick. He is the cherished brother of Cindy McCready Kelleher and cherished brother-in-law of Michael D. Kelleher; loving uncle of C. Kate Rountree (Michael R.) and Jeffrey McCready Lynott (Sydney K.); dear great uncle of Tavish M. and Gannon M. Rountree and Madison K. Lynott. Dennis was previously married to the late Suzanne Froio.
Dennis was an avid sports fan, loyal to his hometown teams: SF Giants, 49ers, Warriors and Sharks. He also loved cruising, and enjoyed many ports throughout the world. On board ship, he was even known to dance on a rare occasion. Who would believe it?
Although he had many medical problems throughout the years, all who knew him would agree he was amazingly stoic and upbeat and enjoyed life in spite of his ailments.
The world will not be the same without this wonderful man who is now "cruising" on to a new adventure. Enjoy your cruise, Dennis. We will always love and miss you.
Private services are pending. Any memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
.