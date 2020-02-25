|
|
Dennis Daizo Shinbori Dennis passed away peacefully on February 18th at the age of 69. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Survived by his wife of 44 years, Wendy, sons, James and Kris, daughter, Nicki, and grandchildren, Leo, Avery and Ayla.
A lifetime San Franciscan, he graduated from Lowell High School in 1968 where he met Wendy. After attending University of the Pacific, he graduated from UOP Dental School in 1975. He ran his dental practice in Japantown and taught at UOP Dental School for 4 decades where he was recognized as Faculty Emeritus. He volunteered for the SF Dental Society, CDA and ADA. He was a diehard Giants, 49ers and Warriors fan, avid golfer and true foodie. He loved traveling with his family.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Dennis' Life at Zion Lutheran Church at 495 9th Ave., SF on Saturday, April 25th at 1pm. Please wear Aloha attire.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020