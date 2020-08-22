Dennis Steik

Rev. Dennis J. Steik SMJuly 2, 1942 – August 20, 2020Due to a brief illness. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Thelma; dear brother of Stephen (Terry) and adored uncle of Christopher and Jaime. A native of Whittier, Ca, Fr. Dennis attended elementary school at St. Bernard's in Bellfower followed by High School and College at St. Peter Chanel Seminary in San Rafael, Ca., he served his Novitiate in Rhinebeck, New York where he Professed on September 12, 1963. He continued his education at University of San Diego and St. Paul's College, Marist College, Catholic University of America before becoming the last priest Ordained by Most Reverend Thomas J. Wade SM at St. Rafael's Church on May 31, 1969. Fr. Dennis completed numerous special studies at Catholic University, Dominican College, University of San Francisco, Mt. San Antonio College, Pastoral Language institute and Hispanic Culture, Loyola Marymount University, Cuernavaca Center for Intercultural dialogue on Development, Institute of Spirituality and Worship, and Jesuit School of Theology at the Graduate Theological Union, Berkeley, Ca. He holds a B.A in Philosophy with and English Minor, M.A. in Theology and a Doctorate in Ministry.Fr. Dennis began his priestly service as Associate Pastor at Star of the Sea Church, Honolulu where he was also Director of Religious Education, teacher of religion and counselor at Star of the Sea High School; he was Vocation Director at St. Peter Chanel Seminary 1970-72 and Vocation Director at Marist College Seminary 1976-77 at the same time embarked on a long career in Campus Ministry when he was named Director of Newman Center in Glendora, followed by serving as Director and Superior of Campus Ministry in Azusa, CA from 1978-81, then onto St. Peter Chanel Seminary, Berkeley, as Associate Staff from 1981 until being appointed Rector in 1983 and at the same time serving as Campus Minister for Holy Names College 1985-86. Fr. Dennis continued Campus Ministry, returning to Azusa from 1986 through 1988 where he was Director and Superior. From 1989-1995 Fr. Dennis was Pastor and Superior of Star of the Sea Church in Honolulu and his final assignment brought him to Star of the Sea Church in Santa Cruz, Ca., where he has served as Campus Minister for UC Santa Crus, Cabrillo and California State University Monterey Bay from 1995 until 2017 when he retired to the Marist Center in San Francisco.A private viewing for immediate family only will be held at Duggan's Funeral Service, 3434 17th St., San Francisco. Committal will be in the Marist Plot at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a public Memorial Mass and reception will be announced at a later date.