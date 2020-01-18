Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
1111 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA 94002
(650) 595-4103
Resources
More Obituaries for Derrick Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derrick Lee Obituary
Derrick Lee

January 23, 1951 - January 14, 2020

Derrick Lee passed away at his home in Belmont on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 68.
Derrick is survived by his wife Jackie of 44 years, his daughters Shannon Jameson and Karsen Halai, his son-in-laws David Jameson and Will Halai, his grandchildren Justin Jameson, Jaden Halai and Leilani Halai, and his father Albert Lee.
Derrick retired from the Belmont Police Department after 20 years of service and then became a Sergeant for the San Francisco Federal Reserve Police Department for 10 more years before retiring again. He enjoyed teaching Jujitsu and was a 7th Degree Black Belt. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his love of cooking, his cherished 1959 Porsche, his sense of humor and his never-ending smile.
The funeral service will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Belmont on January 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -