|
|
Derrick Lee
January 23, 1951 - January 14, 2020Derrick Lee passed away at his home in Belmont on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 68.
Derrick is survived by his wife Jackie of 44 years, his daughters Shannon Jameson and Karsen Halai, his son-in-laws David Jameson and Will Halai, his grandchildren Justin Jameson, Jaden Halai and Leilani Halai, and his father Albert Lee.
Derrick retired from the Belmont Police Department after 20 years of service and then became a Sergeant for the San Francisco Federal Reserve Police Department for 10 more years before retiring again. He enjoyed teaching Jujitsu and was a 7th Degree Black Belt. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his love of cooking, his cherished 1959 Porsche, his sense of humor and his never-ending smile.
The funeral service will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Belmont on January 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020