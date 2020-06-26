Desiree Samora

Desireé Lynn SamoraJune 22, 1984 – June 14, 2020Desireé Lynn Samora passed away peacefully at home in San Bruno on June 14, 2020. Desireé was born in Redwood City and raised in Redwood City, Fremont and San Bruno. Desireé loved animals, especially her cats Cleo and Holly, along with the many family dogs she grew up with throughout her life. She also enjoyed rooting on the S.F. Giants, San Jose Sharks and she especially loved football Sundays. Desireé spent the last 10 years working at Colma Cremation and Funeral Services, where she excelled as an Arrangement Counselor. Desireé loved her job and enjoyed helping many families during the difficult time of losing a loved one. She will be missed by her co-workers Reuben Houston, Sharlene Panday, Sandra Gomez, Verna Gee and Tilda Tannehill. Desireé is survived by her father Douglas D.J. Samora (Juli Balestrieri), brother Douglas J. Samora, aunts Karen Tovey and Kelly Schoephoerster, cousins Chris Schoephoerster (Ruby), Sara Schoephoerster Quintero (Bubba), Gabriel Tovey, Michael Tovey, and Nicholas Tovey. Desireé will also be missed by her extended family and her many lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, 1450 Rollins Rd., Burlingame, CA 94010. A celebration of Desireé's life will be held at a later date.