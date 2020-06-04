Devlin Neil O'Connor

July 26, 1988May 29, 2020

Devlin Neil O'Connor was taken from his family and friends by a tragic accident in San Francisco on May 29. Born July 26, 1988, Devlin was only 31. Missing Devlin forever is his wife, best friend and soulmate Kelly Mendez-O'Connor of San Francisco.

Devlin is survived by his grieving mother and father Catherine and Terrence O'Connor and his loving brother Colin of Salinas. Other family members who have lost Devlin are Kelly's parents Cindy and Ralph Mendez of Granite Bay who loved him as a son, Kelly's sister Lauren Mendez and her grandmother Olga Diaz.

Devlin is also survived by his uncles Michael O'Connor of Santa Barbara, James O'Connor of Incline Village, Dennis O'Connor of Medford, Oregon, Steven Garrett of San Rafael and his devoted aunts Kathleen O'Connor of Sonoma and Nancy Quatromoni of Tiverton, Rhode Island.

Devlin's many cousins are grieving: Nicole, Erin and Ryan O'Connor; Kate, Grace and Hope Garrett; Sam, Jon and Ben Quatromoni.

Devlin's loss is mourned by a legion of close friends, family friends and colleagues whose lives he touched indelibly.

Devlin and Kelly met at San Francisco State University almost eleven years ago and have been inseparable since. Devlin and Kelly were recently married by their beloved friend Jared Bailey at a joyous celebration attended by their closest friends and family in one of their special places in the Anderson Valley.

Devlin loved travelling with Kelly to New Orleans, Big Sur, Truckee, and Boonville, places that will forever be a part of their love story. They loved discovering new restaurants in San Francisco and sharing them with others.

Devlin was an avid cyclist, snowboarder and car enthusiast. A fan of all Bay Area sports teams, Devlin enjoyed going to games with Kelly, Colin and his parents. He loved all kinds of music and regularly attended the Monterey Jazz Festival and many other concerts with Kelly. Devlin enjoyed family trips to Tuolumne Meadows every year since he was a toddler.

Devlin had recently started a new role at Meyers+ Engineers in San Francisco, where he quickly became a part of the team. As soon as she heard, one of his coworkers started a GoFundMe memorial in Devlin's name leading to an outpouring of support. The family will have a private service to be followed by a celebration of life for all who knew and loved Devlin as soon as circumstances permit.

Devlin will always be remembered for his ebullient personality, his ability to light up a room with a dazzling smile and that distinctive chuckle that lifted the spirits of all who knew him. There is some small comfort that Devlin was doing one of the things he loved most when he was taken from us.



