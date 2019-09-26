|
|
Dewayne Walter Hartman
April 11, 1935 - September 25, 2019Dewayne Walter Hartman passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 in San Bruno, California.
Dewayne was born in Omaha Nebraska on April 11, 1935. He was the son of Ernest and Esther Hartman, and brother to the late Phylliss Hartman Brown. After his birth, the family moved to San Francisco where he remained the rest of his life.
Dewayne attended Polytechnic High School and then graduated from San Francisco State College. After graduating college Dewayne joined the United States Army and was subsequently stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso Texas. It was there that he met the love of his life, Phyllis Jean Huff, whom he married in 1960 after which they were blessed with two sons, Walter and Robert.
After fulfilling his duty to the armed forces, Dewayne returned back to San Francisco where he raised his family. Dewayne found his calling as a teacher working for the Alameda County School District as a mathematics teacher, which he retired from after thirty-eight years of service. Dewayne was not a man to sit idly by so he obtained a job in nuclear medicine where he worked for another fifteen years.
In his youth Dewayne joined the Order of DeMolay, a masonic youth order. In this order Dewayne advanced to the position of Master Counselor, later receiving the coveted Order of Chevalier. In 1956 Dewayne joined the Masons, San Francisco Lodge #120 and soon advanced to the position of Master in 1971, he subsequently became secretary of that lodge and served for 15 years. Dewayne received the Hiram award and the Golden Veterans award. Dewayne was also a proud member of California Lodge #1.
In addition to the Blue Lodge, Dewayne was a 56 year member of the San Francisco Bodies of the Scottish Rite and a member of the San Francisco York Rite Bodies. Dewayne was a member of Asiya Shriners in San Mateo where he advanced to the position of Potentate in 2008 and was a 53 year member of that organization.
Dewayne served as a Past Director of the Arabian Oriental Band; Past President of the San Francisco Shrine Club; Director of the Royal Order of Jesters Court 4; and Served 21 years as Imperial Aide.
In addition to the various organizations which Dewayne was a member of, he was also a proud member of the following: San Francisco Chinese Acacia Club; Apollo Lodge #123 Odd Fellows; and Wah Ying Social Club.
Friends may visit Monday, September 30th from 4pm to 9pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City where a service will begin at 7pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the mortuary at 10am on Tuesday October 1st. He will be laid to rest at Cypress Lawn Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019