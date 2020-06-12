Diana Goodman

Diana Marie Vest Goodman

December 11, 1938 - May 13, 2020

Diana Marie Vest Goodman departed this plane on May 13, 2020, after a brief engagement with esophageal cancer. Diana lived a life filled with love, art, dance, hope and curiosity. Her optimism was a force of nature; unalloyed and abundant to the very end. She produced music, dance, art and film, taught drama, music and movement and began her working life as an educator. In 1966 she married her life partner, Dr. Richard S. Goodman, who balanced her whimsy with a wry pragmatism. The two shared a love of all things intellectual, the arts, music, and nature. When Diana brought home a drum set, Richard soundproofed a spot in the garage for her to play. Together they raised two smart, kind, funny and strong daughters and created a haven for family, friends and various wandering souls. Diana and Richard are together again in some elemental way.

Diana was born on December 11, 1938 in San Francisco. She grew up in San Francisco and Marin Counties. She graduated St. Anselm's, Marin Catholic High School, and then San Francisco College for Women (now USF) with a teaching credential. Diana taught in San Francisco schools including Sheridan Elementary and Lick Wilmerding High School.

Diana adored Twyla Tharp and the PBS Newshour, Tony Judt and Ivan Lins, Frankenthaler and Tibetan Buddhism. Corita. She loved Corita. She wrote poetry and painted, practiced yoga, read the New York Times, Harpers, the Nation, the New Yorker, The Paris Review, and she still found time to check on all of us.

Each year Diana created her holiday cards with pieces of her art. Though these last few years challenged her eternal optimism (politically), this last year's card was a perfect example of her spirit. It carried the simple message that "love is all."

We shall miss her perennial calm, her kindness, her class, and her unconditional love.

Diana leaves behind her sister, Patricia Martin, daughters Karen (Sasha) and Annie (Rahel), grandchildren Nina and Nick, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.

Many thanks to Darren and Kate, Aida, Elaine and Priscilla, Dr. Daniel Pound, and all Diana's friends at Wild Natives. Your prayers and good thoughts kept her strong and supported to the very end.

A memorial will be held once public health restrictions allow. Please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the ACLU, NARAL, NAACP, or other organizations which support the Black Lives Matter movement and the peaceful protesters now demanding essential change for our society.





