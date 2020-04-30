Diana M. HastingsAugust 18, 1956-April 23, 2020Diana M. Hastings passed peacefully on April 23, 2020, with her loving daughter by her side, after a valiant battle with peritoneal/ovarian cancer. Diana was born to Walter and Jane Hastings on August 18, 1956 in Stockton. After attending local schools in Stockton, Diana obtained her BA degree from University of Oregon, her MBA from George Washington University and JD from Cornell Law School. Diana was always a standout scholar, who never lost the desire for knowledge. Academically, she was a member of Mensa, as well as the bars of New York and California. While at Oregon, Diana was a member of Chi Omega, where she met many of her lifelong, dear friends, who loved to get together regularly and cheer on the Ducks.

Professionally, Diana achieved great recognition in her career in the area of international trusts, estates and taxes. She enjoyed representing clients from all parts of the world and was always a tireless advocate for them. She was always a force to be reckoned with. Not being satisfied with the quality of treatises available in her area of expertise, she collaborated with her trusted colleague to co-author the current treatise relied on by many lawyers throughout the state.

Diana greatly enjoyed travel; traveling to nearly every continent on the globe. She truly enjoyed the learning experience of discovering a foreign land and its culture. She especially loved spending time in her vacation home in Puerto Vallarta with her close friends and family, where many a good party were had.

The family is most grateful to Dr. Stefani Ueda of UCSF for her tireless commitment to Diana and her survival, as well as to Dr. Alex Lam and Dr. Eunice Pae of CPMC Emergency who were willing to put human kindness first.

Diana was predeceased by her parents and sister, Carla who passed as an infant. Diana will be sorely missed by her daughter Sophie, her brothers Andy (Debra), Charles (Kathy) and sister Heather, as well as her nieces and nephews.

A private committal will take place at the family plot in Reno. A memorial will be planned after the COVID disaster is over. In lieu of flowers, Diana asked that you consider a contribution to Foundation for Women's Cancer.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store