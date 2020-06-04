Diana Martinez-Bleth

March 14, 2020-May 7, 2020

Our delightful and treasured mother, Diana Martinez-Bleth left this world on May 7, 2020 surrounded by her children and beloved husband of 58 years in Santa Rosa, California. A native of San Francisco, Ca, she died just past her 80th year after bravely battling a terminal illness. Diana lived in Fresno for 37 years and served its' community well. After moving to Fresno in 1980, she joined Saint Agnes Hospitaland worked in Oncology before joining the Hospice Community. She worked within Hospice and spent her life in service, working and volunteering on behalf of AIDS patients, Hospice and Alzheimer's patients throughout Fresno and Central California. Diana started her own private geriatric care company in 1991, OACS, Older Adult Care Solutions. She served the communities elderly until Diana was 76 years old.

Diana loved to travel and had a thirst for knowledge. She cared deeply for others, adored gardening, playing the piano and her family. She is survived by her husband George, her children Christine, Eric, Adrienne and Valerie, daughter in law Lesley, sons-in-law Ken, Bruce and Thomas, her nine grandchildren and devoted brothers and sisters-in-law Leo and Mary Martinez of San Francisco, and John and Joanne Martinez of Concord, Ca. A celebration of life will be planned when possible in Santa Rosa, Ca. Remembrances and donations can be sent to The Nancy Hinds Hospice Home in Fresno and St. Josephs Memorial Hospice in Santa Rosa, Ca.







