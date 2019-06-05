Diana Marie Sodini Diana Marie Sodini of Pacifica died, at the age of 90, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.

Diana was preceded in death by her beloved husband Giulio Sodini. Loving and devoted Mother of Peter (Victoria), Lisa (Vico) Piccinini and Mark (Debbie); treasured Grandmother of Julian (Kimberly), Alexander (Gina), Maximillian, Luca, Stefano, Sofia and Marco; cherished Great-Grandmother of Vincenzo, Santino and Adriana. She was a loved member of a large, extended family and her vibrant personality and beautiful smile will never be forgotten.

Diana was born May 27, 1929 in San Francisco, California to Michele and Delia Giomi. She attended St. Paul's High School in San Francisco and graduated from San Francisco State with a Bachelor of Science Degree and worked for a number of years in Menlo Park as a Lab Technician. She married Giulio on April 27, 1958 and raised three children. Diana was a deeply spiritual woman of immense faith. She loved her church and community and was well-known for her volunteerism at the local Pacifica Community Center. She enjoyed spending time with friends, was an avid reader, a wonderful historian of her family's lineage, and a fierce competitor at Scrabble. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Diana's beautiful spirit radiated from within, and those who had the pleasure of knowing her, will never forget her kind and sweet ways. She will be greatly missed by all.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Peter's Church, 700 Oddstad Boulevard, Pacifica, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to one of Diana's favorite charities: SPCA or .





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary