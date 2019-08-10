|
Diane Arsanis
November 1939 - June 2019Diane was born in San Francisco to Evelyn and Edmund Arsanis. She lived in San Francisco until the 1970s when she moved to Berkeley (where she was a long-time resident) and eventually to San Jose.
She was an artist who worked in photography, drawing, painting, and doll-making, and was passionate about cinema, music and dance. She was an activist who worked on social justice issues including homelessness and housing rights.
She passed away unexpectedly on June 14th in San Jose, CA, after an illness, with family at her side. She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter Yolanda, and by her brothers Tony and Fred. She is survived by her daughter Mimi, her sisters Darlene and Faith, her brothers David and Joe, her eldest niece Debbie, her grandson Brian, her longtime friend and companion, Geoff, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019