Diane Bromann
June 1, 1935 - July 24, 2019Passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of William Bromann; loving mother of Mary (Jim), Jeannie (Mike), Susie (Larry), Peter (Cindy), Bill, Julie (Alvin) and Rosie. Caring grandma of Emily, Andrew, Caitlin, Glennis, Rory, Charles, Allie, Marya, Luke, Veronica, Russel, Aubree, Natalie, Karly, Millie, Audrey, Patrick and Aiden.
A proud third generation San Francisco native, Diane was a graduate of St. Brigid Catholic Elementary and High School. She received a nursing degree from Mary's Help Hospital School of Nursing, San Francisco. She practiced for over 30 years at various local hospitals including St. Mary's and Seton Medical Centers, in the areas of pediatrics and medical surgical nursing.
Diane and Bill met volunteering for the Third Order of St. Francis at St. Boniface. After Bill's naval career, they settled in San Francisco and were active parishioners in the St. Anne of the Sunset Parish. Diane was a well-known parishioner, volunteering in the mother's club and as a Eucharistic minister. In their retirement, Diane and Bill were revered volunteers at St. Anthony's Dining Room for over 5 years.
Diane will be remembered for her love of singing, her glowing smile and selfless nature.
She could often be seen driving up and down the hills of our city with a load of kids in the family's iconic '67 Volkswagen bus. Her greatest pleasure was her family.
The Bromann family is so grateful for the loving care that Diane received from the staff of Alma Via of San Francisco and MeliCore Homecare.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30th at 11:00am at St. Thomas More Church, 1300 Junipero Serra Blvd, San Francisco. Public visitation starting at 10:00am at St. Thomas More Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 15th Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 53131. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019