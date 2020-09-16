Diane Dana

Diane A. Dana



Diane A. Dana born in Kentfield California died peacefully in San Francisco Aug 2020.

Diane was a well loved San Francisco nurse that cared for people long into her retirement always willing to offer her help and advice.

Diane's knowledge for all the historical and cool places to eat in San Francisco was always fun for family and friends. Be it Lotta's Bakery & Antique shop on Polk or Yasukochi Sweet Shop in Japantown to Jitlada Thai Cuisine. Diane loved talking with the local shop owners and discovering new restaurants.

Diane always found joy spending time with the wild birds of the city, and finding solace at her church Trinity Espiscopal.



Diane is survived by her nephew Michael Leach, his wife Joanne and their son Taylor of San Anselmo. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Thomas Hazelton, her niece Naomi Hazelton and her son Ryan, and niece Dana Hazelton and her daughter Helena of Hawaii. Diane was preceded in death by her sisters Carroll Dana and Pamela Hazelton.

She had many lifelong friends; she will be missed.

Assisted By

Monte's Chapel

Of The Hills

415-453-8440





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store