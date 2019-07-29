|
Diane S. Davalos
Feb. 28, 1934 - July 27, 2019Born and raised in San Francisco to Herman and Emily Anti, Diane passed away at the age of 85.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, William; 4 children Kevin Davalos, Dionne (Al) Dunn, Julie (Mike) Hyde and Dominique Davalos; 5 grandchildren, Danielle (Chris) Steinhauser, Lisa Davalos, Daniel (Crystal) Dunn, Jamie Dunn and Andrew Hyde; 4 great-grandchildren, Riley and Landon Steinhauser, Sophia Davalos-Mills, and Roland Dunn; her brother William Anti as well as many nieces and nephews.
Diane was a long-time employee of First National Bank in Daly City. She loved the LA Dodgers and the LA Rams, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family and reading mystery novels.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends may visit Wednesday, July 31st at 6pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. A Vigil Service will begin at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 1st at 10:30am at St. Cecilia Church, 2555 17th Ave. in San Francisco. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 30, 2019