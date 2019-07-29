San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Church
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Davalos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Davalos


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Diane Davalos Obituary
Diane S. Davalos

Feb. 28, 1934 - July 27, 2019

Born and raised in San Francisco to Herman and Emily Anti, Diane passed away at the age of 85.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, William; 4 children Kevin Davalos, Dionne (Al) Dunn, Julie (Mike) Hyde and Dominique Davalos; 5 grandchildren, Danielle (Chris) Steinhauser, Lisa Davalos, Daniel (Crystal) Dunn, Jamie Dunn and Andrew Hyde; 4 great-grandchildren, Riley and Landon Steinhauser, Sophia Davalos-Mills, and Roland Dunn; her brother William Anti as well as many nieces and nephews.


Diane was a long-time employee of First National Bank in Daly City. She loved the LA Dodgers and the LA Rams, but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family and reading mystery novels.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends may visit Wednesday, July 31st at 6pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. A Vigil Service will begin at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 1st at 10:30am at St. Cecilia Church, 2555 17th Ave. in San Francisco. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now