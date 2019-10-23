|
Diane Margaret De Losada Dells
Mar 14, 1937-Oct 18, 2019Passed away with her family by her side Friday, Oct 18. Mom joins our dad Jack De Losada & Steve Dells her beloveds.
Born March 14 in SF she has one sister Kathy (Joe Nelms) & also survived by her 3 children Debbie (Jim Pulizzano), Jim & Denise (Paul Belli). Nana will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Jon, Jaclyn (Jeff Gressard) Jeff, Jake, Samantha (Bill Agate) Ryan, David, Lucca and especially her great-grandson Jeffrey.
Diane loved & cared for her pets unconditionally Snoopy, Pepper & Buddy.
Sweet Diane loved her 22 years at Sees candies. She cherished her Facebook family/friends showed it by likes & emojis!
Visitation Thursday Oct 24 after 4pm and the Rosary 7pm at the Evergreen Mortuary of McAvoy O'Hara Co Geary Blvd at 10th Ave. The Funeral Liturgy will be Friday at Noon at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019